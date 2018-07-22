Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp opened at $33.44 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBC. Compass Point raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In related news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $103,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $270,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,009,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,874,010 in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

