Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group opened at $37.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

In other news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $244,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.