Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 779 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,685,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,919,000 after acquiring an additional 202,716 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AAP opened at $142.67 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

