Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.80 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 93.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 197.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner opened at $44.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

