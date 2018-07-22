Five Below (FIVE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $110.09, but opened at $107.93. Five Below shares last traded at $102.94, with a volume of 2114100 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,901,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $659,158.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,806 shares of company stock worth $10,917,306. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 312,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Five Below by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

