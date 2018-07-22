Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ypf Sa (YPF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YPF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YPF by 117.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YPF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in YPF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 247,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF opened at $16.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Ypf Sa has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. YPF had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 12.10%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ypf Sa will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YPF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.81 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

