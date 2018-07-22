Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,640 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $26,035,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $838,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,037.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,375 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.34.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.46 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

