Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,839 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF opened at $25.08 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

