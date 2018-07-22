FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.93 to $34.30 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

NYSE FE opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,890.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

