First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.06

News articles about First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of GRID stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.