First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases Shares of 2,982 ConocoPhillips (COP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $243,583.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,052 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,534. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.