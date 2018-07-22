First Majestic Silver (FR) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a c$9.03 rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.50.

FR stock opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.09.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%.

In related news, insider Adam Mceniry sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.17, for a total transaction of C$43,731.00. Also, insider Raymond L. Polman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total value of C$1,255,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 180,900 shares of company stock worth $1,810,647 in the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

