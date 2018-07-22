First Majestic Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.79 million.

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

AG stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

