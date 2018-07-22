First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY18 guidance at $1.53-1.63 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $99.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust opened at $31.83 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $494,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 11,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $360,460.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 869,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,014,734.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,822 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.