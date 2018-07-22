First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,260 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

In other Altria Group news, Director Mark Newman purchased 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group opened at $57.64 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

