First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) Stake Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian Bank were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,925,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 87,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,964,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,262,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in First Hawaiian Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 662,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian Bank alerts:

Shares of First Hawaiian Bank opened at $28.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. First Hawaiian Bank has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. First Hawaiian Bank had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Bank will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 1,530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $42,166,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Harrison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,028.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Bank Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.