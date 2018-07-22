First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Headlines about First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Connecticut Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.4168518910033 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp traded down $0.10, reaching $30.90, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 128,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,697. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $494.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.57.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. sell-side analysts predict that First Connecticut Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

