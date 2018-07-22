First Command Bank Buys Shares of 1,941 FedEx Co. (FDX)

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $234.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $203.13 and a 12 month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

