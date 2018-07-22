First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS: FCHS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare First Choice Healthcare Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors 118 503 595 28 2.43

First Choice Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential downside of 10.44%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86% First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors -98.66% -132.17% -39.22%

Volatility and Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million -$3.88 million -8.60 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors $1.13 billion $76.65 million 377.44

First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

