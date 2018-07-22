First Bank (FRBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.52. First Bank has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

