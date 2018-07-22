First Bank (FRBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.52. First Bank has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.95.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
