FinnCap Increases Lighthouse Group (LGT) Price Target to GBX 40

Lighthouse Group (LON:LGT) had its price target lifted by FinnCap from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

LON LGT opened at GBX 37.30 ($0.49) on Friday. Lighthouse Group has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.36).

In other Lighthouse Group news, insider Malcolm Streatfield purchased 67,000 shares of Lighthouse Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £16,080 ($21,283.92).

Lighthouse Group plc provides financial advice to retail and corporate customers, and regulatory authorization and related services to financial advisers in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: National, Network, and Wealth management. The company offers financial advice and solutions under the Lighthouse Financial Advice brand; and advisory services, including regulatory cover, risk management, professional indemnity insurance, and income collection and processing services under the Lighthouse Advisory Services brand.

