FinnCap Increases Lighthouse Group (LGT) Price Target to GBX 40

Lighthouse Group (LON:LGT) had its price target lifted by FinnCap from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

LON LGT opened at GBX 37.30 ($0.49) on Friday. Lighthouse Group has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.36).

In other Lighthouse Group news, insider Malcolm Streatfield purchased 67,000 shares of Lighthouse Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £16,080 ($21,283.92).

Lighthouse Group Company Profile

Lighthouse Group plc provides financial advice to retail and corporate customers, and regulatory authorization and related services to financial advisers in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: National, Network, and Wealth management. The company offers financial advice and solutions under the Lighthouse Financial Advice brand; and advisory services, including regulatory cover, risk management, professional indemnity insurance, and income collection and processing services under the Lighthouse Advisory Services brand.

