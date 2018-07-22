Financial Review: Compugen (CGEN) versus Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $710,000.00 243.81 -$37.06 million ($0.72) -4.69 Neurocrine Biosciences $161.63 million 57.53 -$142.54 million ($1.62) -63.85

Compugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neurocrine Biosciences. Neurocrine Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compugen and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 0 13 0 3.00

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $104.62, indicating a potential upside of 1.15%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Compugen has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -78.00% -62.61% Neurocrine Biosciences -45.56% -29.67% -13.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compugen beats Neurocrine Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease. It is also developing NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial that is used for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the company's research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, dystonia, and other indications. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL ? Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

