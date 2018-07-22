Financial Contrast: Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) versus Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS)

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE: TOO) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay Offshore Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners $1.11 billion 0.92 -$303.20 million $0.01 250.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services $191.41 million 0.95 $27.42 million ($2.49) -1.95

Hornbeck Offshore Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay Offshore Partners. Hornbeck Offshore Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Offshore Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Offshore Partners has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Offshore Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners -26.78% 3.41% 0.68% Hornbeck Offshore Services 8.82% -7.48% -3.78%

Dividends

Teekay Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hornbeck Offshore Services does not pay a dividend. Teekay Offshore Partners pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Teekay Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teekay Offshore Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hornbeck Offshore Services 1 2 1 0 2.00

Teekay Offshore Partners presently has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 43.42%. Given Teekay Offshore Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teekay Offshore Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Teekay Offshore Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker. The company serves customers in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada. As at December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 37 shuttle tankers, 3 chartered-in vessels, 1 HiLoad dynamic positioning unit, 8 FPSO units, 6 FSO units, 10 long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, 1 UMS, and 2 chartered-in conventional oil tankers. Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield TK TOLP L.P.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

