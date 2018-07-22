Financial Contrast: Navios Maritime (NM) and DHT (DHT)

Navios Maritime (NYSE: NM) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Navios Maritime does not pay a dividend. DHT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

22.4% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navios Maritime and DHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 1 0 2 0 2.33 DHT 0 2 6 0 2.75

Navios Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.78%. DHT has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Navios Maritime’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime is more favorable than DHT.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -33.99% -16.02% -3.95% DHT -4.95% -1.83% -0.97%

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime and DHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $463.05 million 0.21 -$165.91 million ($1.01) -0.81 DHT $355.05 million 1.82 $6.60 million $0.13 34.69

DHT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime. Navios Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DHT beats Navios Maritime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 71 vessels totaling 7.2 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

