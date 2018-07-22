Financial Contrast: Avaya (AVYA) vs. DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Avaya alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avaya and DASAN Zhone Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avaya currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avaya and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $3.27 billion 0.72 -$182.00 million N/A N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million 0.65 $1.07 million N/A N/A

DASAN Zhone Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avaya.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya N/A N/A N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions 1.91% 6.78% 2.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Avaya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The company was formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. as a result of merger with Dasan Network Solutions, Inc. in September 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.