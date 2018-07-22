Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) PT Lowered to $32.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.84.
Fifth Third Bancorp opened at $28.49 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 732,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324,839 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 451,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 165,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 374,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 69,034 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.