Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) PT Lowered to $32.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp opened at $28.49 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 732,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324,839 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 451,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 165,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 374,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 69,034 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

