Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Earns Buy Rating from Vining Sparks

Vining Sparks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

“While FITB has continued to meaningfully improve its operating ROTCE over the past year, all eyes are focused on how much improvement FITB can generate from its MB Financial acquisition, once it closes in the first quarter of 2019. We continue to believe that FITB should be able to improve its ROTCE by another 3 to 4 percentage points by 2020E, as FITB benefits from its announced synergies, continued strong capital deployment, and the continued normalization of interest rates. As this increased profitability begins to be realized, FITB should generate over 20% of long-term shareholder value.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Shares of FITB opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

