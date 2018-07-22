Fidus Investment (FDUS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on Fidus Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 70.01% and a return on equity of 8.84%. equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

