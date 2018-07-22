Fidus Investment (FDUS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidus Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 44.7481215602707 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Fidus Investment traded down $0.17, reaching $14.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 48,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 70.01% and a return on equity of 8.84%. equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on Fidus Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.