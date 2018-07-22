Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Share Price

News headlines about Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bankwell Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.860930103521 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group traded down $0.02, hitting $32.69, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWFG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on Bankwell Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $330,300 over the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

