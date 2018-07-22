Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Share Price

Press coverage about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.8046092721527 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock traded up $0.10, reaching $5.75, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $357.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

