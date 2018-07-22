Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Stock Price

News coverage about Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Granite Point Mortgage Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3078179638834 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE GPMT opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.28 million and a PE ratio of 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $27,549.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Plust purchased 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $102,940.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,067 shares of company stock valued at $200,227. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.