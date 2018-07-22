FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) and Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY) and Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR and Uni-Pixel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR $6.56 billion 5.57 $1.64 billion $0.85 22.18 Uni-Pixel $4.10 million 0.02 -$29.43 million N/A N/A

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Pixel.

Dividends

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Uni-Pixel does not pay a dividend. FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR and Uni-Pixel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 25.03% 12.82% 11.02% Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uni-Pixel has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR and Uni-Pixel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Uni-Pixel 0 1 0 0 2.00

Uni-Pixel has a consensus price target of $0.42, indicating a potential upside of 29,900.00%. Given Uni-Pixel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uni-Pixel is more favorable than FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR.

Summary

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR beats Uni-Pixel on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machine. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

