Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (DAVE) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.46% of Famous Dave’s of America worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Famous Dave’s of America in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Famous Dave’s of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Famous Dave’s of America by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Famous Dave’s of America news, insider David Kanen purchased 53,000 shares of Famous Dave’s of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $407,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 96,309 shares of company stock valued at $745,162. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Famous Dave’s of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

DAVE stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of 327.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Famous Dave’s of America had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million.

Famous Dave’s of America Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

