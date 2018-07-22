Factom Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.67 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Factom has a total market capitalization of $88.67 million and approximately $232,044.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $10.14 or 0.00136197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Factom has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003945 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00459301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00163715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024243 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,745,102 coins. The official website for Factom is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Qryptos, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.