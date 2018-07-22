Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) VP Sells $157,500.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,609,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 11th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $151,815.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.74, for a total transaction of $146,055.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $149,385.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $149,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $144,412.50.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $143,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Colin Stretch sold 16,500 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total transaction of $2,875,950.00.

Shares of FB opened at $209.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $211.50.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. MED began coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.04 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,669,014,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,249,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,221,204,000 after acquiring an additional 558,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

