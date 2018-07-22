Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) PT Raised to $250.00

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s FY2020 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. MED started coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.04 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Shares of FB opened at $209.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $211.50.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,609,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $47,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,033,116 shares of company stock worth $3,041,961,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 185,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 43,937 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4,602.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 224,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 10,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

