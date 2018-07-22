Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) PT Raised to $235.00

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $209.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $211.50.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $47,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,609,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,033,116 shares of company stock worth $3,041,961,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 21,254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $477,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

