Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush set a $260.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. OTR Global lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $209.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $211.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,609,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,033,116 shares of company stock worth $3,041,961,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.