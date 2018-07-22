Exane Derivatives Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 219.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Professional Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Professional Planning now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $206.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $126.55 and a 12 month high of $209.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.98.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at $66,095,783.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

