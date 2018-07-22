Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.44 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,127,659 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Woodford Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,465,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,406,000. Evofem Biosciences makes up about 4.2% of Woodford Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodford Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 42.04% of Evofem Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

