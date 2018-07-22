Evertec (EVTC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a $22.95 rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evertec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Evertec from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evertec from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evertec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec opened at $23.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Evertec has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Evertec had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $110.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Evertec’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Evertec by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $25,681,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 952,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.