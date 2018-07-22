E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) PT Lowered to $77.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $59.63 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

