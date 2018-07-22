Equity BancShares (EQBK) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity BancShares earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.0615505709742 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Equity BancShares in a report on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Equity BancShares in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Equity BancShares opened at $42.41 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $619.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

