Equity BancShares (EQBK) Issues Earnings Results

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 17.33%.

Shares of Equity BancShares opened at $42.41 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $619.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Equity BancShares in a report on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Equity BancShares in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

