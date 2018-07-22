Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.34.

Shares of Comerica opened at $94.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Comerica has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

