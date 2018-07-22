EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) and CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Financial Review

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) and CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EQT Midstream Partners and CNX Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Midstream Partners 65.11% 26.35% 16.29% CNX Midstream Partners 46.60% 16.46% 12.10%

EQT Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of EQT Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EQT Midstream Partners and CNX Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Midstream Partners 0 5 8 0 2.62 CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57

EQT Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $74.82, suggesting a potential upside of 36.65%. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 22.96%. Given EQT Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EQT Midstream Partners is more favorable than CNX Midstream Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EQT Midstream Partners and CNX Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Midstream Partners $834.10 million 5.29 $571.90 million $5.19 10.55 CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million 5.22 $114.99 million $1.72 11.15

EQT Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Midstream Partners. EQT Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EQT Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. EQT Midstream Partners pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. EQT Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

EQT Midstream Partners beats CNX Midstream Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. EQT Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

