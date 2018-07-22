EOS (EOS) Market Cap Achieves $7.30 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One EOS token can currently be purchased for about $8.15 or 0.00109547 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Kuna, DDEX and BigONE. In the last week, EOS has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $7.30 billion and approximately $463.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018123 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000517 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000373 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 896,149,492 tokens. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinone, IDAX, Exrates, IDEX, Binance, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, BigONE, BitFlip, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Upbit, BCEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Kyber Network, Tidebit, Lbank, ZB.COM, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Tidex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Gate.io, QBTC, Ovis, Bitfinex, Koinex, Bibox, YoBit, Lykke Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsuper, Mercatox, Neraex, Rfinex, Zebpay, GOPAX, Liqui, Coinbe, EXX, CoinEx, Hotbit, Kraken, DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, Abucoins, BtcTrade.im, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, fex, Kuna, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Coinrail, OEX, OKEx, COSS, CoinEx Market, HitBTC and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

