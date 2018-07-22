EOG Resources (EOG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $148.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.25.

EOG Resources opened at $122.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,857,631.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $229,048.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,973 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

