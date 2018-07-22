Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) vs. EQT (EQT) Head to Head Contrast

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE: EPE) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a beta of 4.04, suggesting that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

68.3% of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock -12.59% -19.01% -1.79% EQT -6.17% 3.45% 2.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock $1.07 billion 0.53 -$194.00 million ($0.39) -5.79 EQT $3.38 billion 4.38 $1.51 billion $1.47 37.88

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock does not pay a dividend. EQT pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock 4 7 1 0 1.75 EQT 0 5 10 0 2.67

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock currently has a consensus price target of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 17.26%. EQT has a consensus price target of $72.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.08%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock.

Summary

EQT beats Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 392.1 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 82,257 barrel of oil equivalent/per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres. The company's EQM Gathering segment is involved in natural gas gathering activities. This segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 2.3 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity, and compression capacity of 189,000 horsepower and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. Its EQM Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. This segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and distribution companies. The company's Gathering segment is involved in the gathering of natural gas assets. This segment operates approximately 178 mile high pressure dry gas gathering system with approximately 5.1 trillion British thermal units of gathering capacity and compression capacity of approximately 85,000 horsepower that connects to five interstate pipelines. Its RMP Water segment assets include water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities, and measurement facilities used to support well completion activities, as well as to collect, and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water. This segment operates access to 29.4 million gallons (MMgal) of water from the Monongahela River and various other regional water sources, as well as to 14.0 MMgal of water from the Ohio River and various other regional water sources. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

